Cape Town to Buy Power From Commercial Producers, Mayor Says

(Bloomberg) -- The South African city of Cape Town is starting a program to buy power from commercial and industrial producers who will be allowed to send power to the grid for cash, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

Private electricity producers must register with the city to qualify for the program, Hill-Lewis told reporters Monday.

The city plans to roll out a program to residential producers once a commercial program has been established, he said.

