DeSantis portrayed the former president, on whom he had once modeled himself while campaigning for Florida’s top job, as a candidate who failed to keep pledges made when he won the White House in 2016. DeSantis faulted Trump’s position on issues such as immigration and abortion and said he shouldn’t be trusted now.

“What I’m saying is if you’ve run before, promised things, didn’t deliver and then you’re running on the same things, wouldn’t it be reasonable to say, ‘well gee, I don’t know that I can take that to the bank going forward?’” DeSantis said on stage at the CNN event at Grand View University in Des Moines on Thursday night. “So yes, I think the fact that he’s campaigning on something that does not mean that he would actually follow through on it.”

He tried to cast both Trump and Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, who has been rising in the polls, as the wrong choices for Republican voters. “Donald Trump is running for his issues. Nikki Haley’s running for her donors’ issues. I’m running for your issues,” he said.

The governor, who has been characterized as rigid and humorless during the campaign, came across as amiable and sharp at the town hall, which was broadcast by CNN.

Iowa is shaping up to be a make-or-break moment for DeSantis who has poured his campaign’s resources into the state and is banking on a strong showing to prolong his struggling White House bid.

Yet his efforts are largely a battle for second place. Trump, the Republican frontrunner nationally by a wide margin, leads DeSantis in the state by over 32 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Haley participated in her own CNN town hall later Thursday. The two will engage in-person next week, when Haley and DeSantis will be the only candidates on stage for a CNN debate on Jan. 10.

Both candidates were asked about the fatal shooting at a school in Perry, Iowa, earlier Thursday, and suggested the problem should be addressed through mental health efforts, rather than gun restrictions.

Much of DeSantis’ focus in recent weeks has been on Haley, who was Trump’s United Nations ambassador. The RealClearPolitics average shows her now tied with DeSantis nationally. Haley is nearly neck-and-neck with him in Iowa and leads him in the next nominating state, New Hampshire, where she stands in second place behind only Trump.

DeSantis and Haley have escalated their rivalry as they seek to position themselves as the top challenger to Trump. DeSantis entered the race with that mantle last May but has slid in polls as Haley has surged, driven by her strong performances in GOP debates.

Last week, DeSantis seized on a controversy over Haley’s failure to initially cite slavery as the cause of the US Civil War, saying it showed she was “not a candidate that’s ready for prime time.”

Haley’s campaign has increasingly tried to frame the GOP race as a two-person race between her and Trump. Haley’s rise in the polls has brought her new interest from prominent Wall Street executives and deep-pocketed donors who are dismayed by the likelihood of a Trump rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Biden is also taking aim at Haley, with plans to speak in her home state on Monday at Mother Emanuel AME, the historic Black church in Charleston where a white supremacist killed nine people in 2015. Haley, then the governor, called on lawmakers to remove the Confederate battle flag from the State House grounds after the shooting.

The runup to Iowa has seen DeSantis’ bid hit with fresh turmoil, with infighting over messaging and strategy between the campaign and Never Back Down, the super political action committee that has played an outsized role in his operation.

Top officials have left Never Back Down in recent weeks and two new super PACs, Fight Right and Good Fight, have emerged, booking millions in ads to boost DeSantis in Iowa.

DeSantis is betting on a strong grassroots effort in the early voting state, including a robust door-knocking and canvassing operation. He has also picked up endorsements from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and prominent evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

