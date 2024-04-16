(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s co-head of Americas equity capital markets Beau Bohm has left the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Bohm rejoined the German lender in 2021 from Wells Fargo & Co. where he was head of TMT ECM. At Deutsche, he focused on transactions in technology, media and telecom and health-care, and co-led the business with Nick Williams.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.

While at Deutsche, Bohm worked on transactions for companies including Clover Health Investments Corp., securities filings show. Before Wells Fargo, he worked at Citadel, Cowen and Deutsche Bank, Finra records show.

Read More: Wells Fargo Hires Deutsche Bank’s Barth for Leveraged Finance

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.