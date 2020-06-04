Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has been appointed to the board of directors at Enbridge Inc.

“Fit and collaborativeness is something we look at, and obviously Stephen checks a lot of boxes for us,” Enbridge president and chief executive officer Al Monaco said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Tara Weber Thursday.

“We look at a number of criteria. For example, business judgment and decision-making is probably the biggest one,” Monaco said.

“We look at industry and non-industry experience. And then of course, geography. Given that we’re a North American company, we look at both the Canadian and U.S. side of the border.”

Monaco added he is pleased Poloz chose to accept the offer.

“When you’re looking at board members, it’s not just about what the company wants but the prospective board member will want to ensure that there’s a fit as well,” Monaco said. “He did his homework. He knows us well. So we’re glad that he made the choice.”

Poloz took over as governor of the Bank of Canada in 2013 and served a seven-year term. Poloz retired as the head of the Canada's central bank on Tuesday, and was succeeded in that role by former Rotman School of Management dean Tiff Macklem.

Before leading the central bank, he was chief executive of Export Development Canada from 2011 to 2013.

—With files from BNN Bloomberg