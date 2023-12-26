Grayscale Says Barry Silbert Resigns as Chairman of the Board

(Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments, operator of the world’s largest cryptocurrency trust, said Barry Silbert has resigned as chairman and will be succeeded by Mark Shifke.

Grayscale didn’t cite a reason for the changes, which are effective Jan. 1, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Mark Murphy has also resign from the board.

The board shakeup comes ahead of a Jan.10 deadline, when US regulators must finally decide whether to greenlight a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF application filed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment and 21Shares. The Securities and Exchange Commission could at that time also rule on other similar filings.

Silbert is the founder of Digital Currency Group, the parent company of Grayscale. The firm is one of several that have applications pending with the SEC.

Matthew Kummell and Edward McGee are also joining the board.

--With assistance from David Pan.

