(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui has been sent to quarantine after attending a party that one preliminary positive Covid-19 patient attended, local media outlet HK01 reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

The report didn’t clarify whether Tsui was sent to a government quarantine center in Penny’s Bay, but it did say others who attended the event had been sent to that facility.

A birthday party was held Monday night at the China Resources Building in Wan Chai for the head of a mainland Chinese economic agency in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported, also citing a person it did not identify.

One of the 100 or so guests at the bash for Witman Hung Wai-man, principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, has since tested preliminarily positive for the coronavirus, according to the newspaper. It said Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was not among the guests.

Tsui’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A text message to Hung went unanswered.

Lam will address the media at 6 p.m., the government said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.