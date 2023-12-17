(Bloomberg) -- Illumina Inc. said it will sell Grail Inc. after a US appeals court found that its $7 billion acquisition of the cancer detection startup violated antitrust laws.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last week issued the ruling, but sent the case back to the US Federal Trade Commission for a fresh review. It said that while the sale is likely to “substantially lessen competition,” the federal regulator misapplied antitrust standards when conducting an internal assessment of the deal and determined that its decision should be vacated.

Illumina said on Sunday it won’t pursue further appeals of the Fifth Circuit’s opinion, adding that it had previously stated it would proceed to divest Grail if it wasn’t successful with either its European Court of Justice jurisdictional appeal or in a final decision of the Fifth Circuit. The European Commission ordered the company to unwind the transaction in October.

The sale will be carried out via a third-party sale or capital markets transaction and the company aims to finalize terms by the second quarter of 2024.

