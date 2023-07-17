(Bloomberg) -- The cost of cooking a classic Pizza Margherita continued to rise at a pace more than twice that of overall Italian inflation as olive oil prices soared.

The total amount spent on ingredients and energy to cook the Neapolitan specialty increased 14% in June from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Istat and Economy Ministry data. Olive oil prices shot up almost 27% contributing to the jump.

Italy’s overall inflation rate stood at 6.7%. That’s less than the 8.1% rise registered in May showing that price pressures are decreasing for consumers. Pizza costs have slowed too compared to a peak increase of 30% in November.

The cost of buying prepared pizza rose only 7% from a year earlier, making it more worth while to buy a ready-made version of the delicacy at the store.

Flour consumer prices rose 6.8% Y/y but fell 0.6% M/m

Mozzarella consumer prices rose 17.7% Y/y but fell 0.4% M/m

Tomato consumer prices rose 12.8% Y/y but fell 10.0% M/m

Olive oil consumer prices rose 26.7% Y/y and 2.4% M/m

Electricity consumer prices rose 1.4% Y/y but fell 6.6% M/m

