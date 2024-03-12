(Bloomberg) -- South Korean authorities are investigating the origins of the nation’s imports of naphtha, a plastics-making ingredient, with a focus on Russian supplies.

The probes are examining the imports of at least one of the Asian country’s top petrochemicals makers, people with knowledge of the matter said.

There is a Group of Seven cap that bars access to western service providers of Russian oil and fuels if the cargoes cost above certain price levels.

South Korea’s police and Fair Trade Commission declined to comment.

