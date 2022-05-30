(Bloomberg) -- More than a third of Somalians have been hit by severe drought conditions, which has started threatening lives and farming activity.

“Some people are starting to die and the situation is turning into a famine, Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, a special presidential envoy for drought response told reporters in the capital, Mogadishu. “Urgent assistance is needed.

The drought has also displaced nearly 700,000 people across the East African country, Warsame said.

Aid agencies operating in Somalia have applied for $1.4 billion for drought relief but have so far received $58 million from donors, Warsame said.

