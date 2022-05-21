(Bloomberg) -- Here’s what’s buzzing on social media:

BUZZING STOCKS

A dramatic late-session rally brought the S&P 500 back from the brink of closing in a bear market on Friday. But the US stock benchmark still sank for a seventh straight week as investors grappled with concerns about an economic slowdown and more monetary tightening.

BUZZING HEADLINES

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is perpetrating a “great evil” and will be denied communion because of her support for abortion rights, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco tweeted. Angry reaction on Twitter focused on the Catholic Church’s pedophilia scandals.

Australia’s Labor Party is set to take power for the first time since 2013, as voters booted out Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government. Morrison conceded defeat on Saturday night and congratulated Anthony Albanese on the victory.

A federal judge in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42, a border restriction enacted in the early days of the pandemic that allows for the immediate expulsion of asylum-seekers and other migrants. Immigrants’ rights advocates decried the ruling as legally flawed and cruel. Supporters of maintaining the statute argued that its repeal would send the border into chaos, citing already high numbers of migrants this year.

A new documentary on George Carlin debuted Friday on HBO, tracing his arc from clean-cut comedian to political bomb-thrower who said words that couldn’t be repeated on television or here. The documentary was directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, and traces his influence on a generation of comedians. He died in 2008.

