(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court canceled scheduled arguments over asylum rules and the Mexican border wall after the Biden administration said it is moving to change the Trump administration policies at the center of the disputes.

The court was scheduled to hear arguments Feb. 22 on former President Donald Trump’s use of a national-emergency declaration to spend $2.5 billion on wall construction using money appropriated for other purposes. President Joe Biden ordered construction halted hours after being inaugurated.

The other case, which had been set for argument March 1, concerns a policy that has forced almost 70,000 asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while their applications are being processed. Under Biden, the Department of Homeland Security has stopped adding new people into the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols program, though the administration hasn’t changed the status of previous asylum applicants or lifted pandemic-related restrictions at the border.

