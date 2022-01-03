There is a lot of value to be had in tech stocks: Hatem Dhiab

U.S. futures rose with stocks as signs of China’s recovery and resilience in Europe stoked optimism about the global economy. Treasuries and the dollar also gained.

Contracts on all three major U.S. gauges gained more than one per cent, signaling a strong start to the first day of trading on Wall Street this year. Tesla Inc. dropped 4.1 per cent in premarket trading after fourth-quarter deliveries missed estimates. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed as a surprise drop in German unemployment showed resilience in the region’s biggest economy.

Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China rallied, with a recovery in subway use indicating COVID infections may have peaked in some of the country’s biggest cities. U.S.-listed Chinese firms including internet stocks Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. rose in premarket trading, as did electric vehicle makers such as Nio Inc.

Investors are kicking off 2023 with tempered expectations after sharp swings last year saw 20 per cent in value wiped out from global equities, the worst showing since the financial crisis. Bonds also declined as central banks hiked interest rates to slow inflation.





“Hopes that supply chain issues in China will continue to ease, which could help bring down inflation, may be feeding into sentiment,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Traders are “seizing onto glimmers of hope that once the winter waves die down, China’s recovery could be back on track.”

A dollar gauge advanced after two days of declines. The yen briefly strengthened to a six-month high versus the greenback, before paring gains.

Elsewhere, oil prices rose while European gas prices declined as persistent mild weather curbed demand.

The main markets moves are:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8 per cent as of 9:59 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose one per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7 per cent

The euro fell 1.1 per cent to US$1.0545

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 130.45 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2 per cent to 6.9139 per dollar

The British pound fell 1 per cent to US$1.1920

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$16,736.31

Ether fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,217.03

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 3.74 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.35 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 3.55 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3 per cent to US$86.14 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,838.66 an ounce