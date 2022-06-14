(Bloomberg) -- The UK is still examining the case for a windfall tax on the “extraordinary profits” of electricity generators, according to a government minister.

“We’re looking very carefully at the best way to make that intervention,” said John Glen, the economic secretary to the Treasury in answers to politicians at Westminster on Tuesday. “I don’t think anyone’s disputing the extraordinary profits that exist.”

The government has been criticized for creating uncertainty in the energy markets over suggestions it may implement a windfall tax on power generators in the country, after announcing one on oil and gas producers in May. In comments to the Financial Times on Sunday, SSE Plc Chief Executive Officer Alistair Phillips-Davies questioned where the government sees such profits.

On that, Glen said the Treasury was still examining where such profits are accruing and “what’s the right intervention.” He declined to provide a timeline on any possible tax on generators.

