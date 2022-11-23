(Bloomberg) -- Covid continues to disrupt events in China, with at least two major automotive conferences affected as authorities tighten restrictions again in a bid to stem a rise in infections.

After just half a day of the China Automotive Overseas Development Summit in Shanghai, organizers canceled sessions due to “sudden disruptions from Covid,” and said “different forms of presentation” would be used to complete the two-day agenda. An annual supplier forum hosted by Auto Business Review in Wuhan next week has been postponed because of stricter Covid controls in several major cities, a representative said. New dates haven’t yet been set.

Early this month, the Guangzhou International Motor Show was postponed due to rising cases in the region and Covid restrictions. It was later announced that the 17th Beijing Auto Show, already delayed from April, wouldn’t be held at all this year.

China has tightened controls despite recent directives that signaled an easing in its Covid Zero approach. A total of 48 Chinese cities are subject to some form of district-level or widespread movement restrictions, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. analysts.

