Covid Is Likely to Require Yearly Booster Like Flu Shot, Fauci Says

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccines will likely become an annual vaccination akin to the flu shot, President Joe Biden’s health advisers said as the administration urges Americans to seek out newly authorized booster shots tailored to fight the omicron subvariants that are now dominant.

Health officials held a briefing Tuesday after regulators cleared the new generation of Covid shots and threw open eligibility -- calling on people age 12 and up to get another dose if they haven’t had one in the past two months.

Covid vaccinations will likely shift to an annual shot -- tailored to the latest strains -- for the majority of the population, with more frequent doses offered for higher-risk people, the officials said.

“We likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine,” said Anthony Fauci, a Biden Covid adviser who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci cautioned that a sharp change in the virus could alter the interval at which doses are deployed.

“If a wild card variant comes in, all bets are off,” Fauci said, referring to the protection currently offered by the modified vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Ashish Jha, who serves as Biden’s Covid czar, said officials expect people to get boosters throughout the fall, including in routine doctor visits or at the same time as receiving a flu shot. The modified boosters will be widely available by the end of this week.

Jha called on Congress to allocate new funding to continue the availability of vaccines and treatments to fight the virus. “It is now critical that you step up and provide additional Covid-19 funding so that we can stay ahead of this virus,” Jha said.

