27m ago
Exxon-Pioneer deal suggests more energy sector consolidation: analyst
BNN Bloomberg,
The acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources is a game changer for the Permian Basin: Analyst
The global energy sector is likely to experience increased consolidation, driving oil prices downward in the long run, a commodity analyst said Wednesday.
Oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp.’s has moved to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for US$59.5 billion, marking the largest corporate acquisition so far this year. The two companies combined will control the equivalent of 16 billion barrels of crude reserves in the Permian region, according to a press release on the deal.
Reid I'Anson, senior commodity analyst at Kpler, told BNN Bloomberg that such deals are likely to increase within the oil and gas sector as companies look to bring down their costs and become more efficient.
“Consolidation allows for lower costs at the wellhead, it allows us to bring in more technology and it allows for more production stability,” he said in a television interview.
In this environment, I'Anson said he believes small and medium sized firms within the industry will likely become acquisition targets of other major oil names such as Chevron Corp. and Shell Plc.
“It’s this inevitable consolidation drive that we’re going to see,” he said.
L’Anson added that Exxon’s acquisition of Pioneer will drive oil prices down in the long run.
“You have that economy of scale that’s going to help to drive more tech in the oil patch, that’s going to really help drive down oil prices,” he said.
