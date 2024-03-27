(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. managing director Jonathan Hunt is leaving the Wall Street bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hunt, who focuses on infrastructure bets through the firm’s asset management arm, is set to depart in the second quarter, though timing hasn’t been finalized, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been announced publicly.

“We thank Jonathan for his many contributions to the business over the years and wish him and his family all the best for the future,” Philippe Camu, chairman of infrastructure at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in an emailed statement.

Hunt’s pending departure, which has been long-planned, follows the recent resignation of Goldman’s infrastructure co-head Scott Lebovitz, who left for a role at TPG Inc.

New York-based Hunt joined the firm in 1999 and worked on its investments in companies including road operators Red de Carreteras de Occidente and Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico; Aviation Facilities Co., also known as AFCO, as well as AvPorts and Colombian port operator Compas.

