(Bloomberg) -- Guinean labor unions suspended a strike action after a member jailed last week for six months was released.

The country’s workforce staged a walk out Monday to demand an end to internet and radio restrictions in the West African nation and the release of the press union leader, who was sentenced for organizing protests against the military government.

The release was on condition for resumption of talks with the junta, the unions said.

The strike had threatened to paralyze the economy of one of the world’s biggest producers of bauxite, a raw material used to produce aluminum. Guinea also has the world’s largest untapped deposit of iron ore, which companies including Rio Tinto Plc are looking to exploit.

Read More: Guinea Labor Unions Strike Over Internet and Radio Restrictions

The country has been under military rule since September 2021 when General Mamady Doumbouya seized power in a coup.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.