(Bloomberg) -- Mobile app provider Joint Stock Co. Kaspi.kz’s shareholders are planning to sell 9 million American depositary shares in an initial public offering.

At current prices, the shares would be valued at $873 million, according to the company’s filing Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The selling shareholders include Chairman Vyacheslav Kim, Chief Executive Officer Mikheil Lomtadze and Asia Equity Partners Ltd., according to the filing. The company won’t receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Kaspi.kz, operating in Kazakhstan, offers the Kaspi.kz Super App, a mobile app for consumers with a diverse range of services, and the Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants and entrepreneurs. The consumer app had 13.5 million average monthly active users as of Sept. 30, according to the filing.

The company’s global depositary receipts as of Tuesday were valued at $97 apiece on the London Stock Exchange, according to the filing. After the IPO, the company would have a market value of about $18 billion based on the outstanding shares and receipts listed in its filings.

Kaspi.kz said it had net income of $1.27 billion on revenue of $2.83 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

The offering of the US shares is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. The company plans for the shares to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol KSPI.

