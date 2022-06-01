(Bloomberg) -- The renewal of New York’s LaGuardia Airport got another boost this week when Delta Air Lines Inc. unveiled a $4 billion revamp of its terminal, a milestone travelers questioned would ever come after five years of construction.

The new Delta Terminal C, officially opening to the public on Saturday, is the result of work that consolidated Terminals C and D into a single venue, featuring 37 gates across four concourses. The new terminal, part of a rebirth for the once-infamous airport, will be completed by year end 2024, two years earlier than planned due to accelerated work during the pandemic.

LaGuardia Airport, opened in 1939, at times was rated one of the worst in the US, derided for its cramped hallways, lack of amenities and delays. A years-long redevelopment project with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, owner and operator of the region’s airports, transformed LaGuardia to the point where an international panel of judges in December 2021 declared it the best new airport.

“This is your masterpiece, all of you involved, this is a legacy you will be telling your kids and grandkids.” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Delta terminal at LaGuardia, the airport closest to Manhattan. “I believe that all our transportation centers should have the same experience.”

A six-year revamp of LaGuardia’s Terminal B and new American Airlines wing were completed in January. That new facility replaces the 1960s-era Central Terminal Building and includes 35 gates, a parking garage, a skybridge, almost 50 new shops, restaurants and services, and the Central Hall, which will connect with Terminal C.

Delta Expansion

The consolidated terminal gives a lift to Delta as well, with Terminal C showcasing one of the carrier’s largest Sky Clubs and 10 new gates, with nine operational as of June 4.

Visitors to the terminal enter a modern, well-lit space designed for easy passage through the concourses. There’s an outpost of the popular Tribeca-based diner Bubby’s, and a sensory room with lava lamps and lounge chairs.

“Airports can feel very impersonal, this has personality already,” Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “With this new facility, truly the sky is the limit.”

In another highlight for the carrier, Delta on Wednesday said revenue will be higher this quarter than it originally expected as determined consumers are packing planes and are willing to pay higher fares for summer vacations.

Just last week, Delta said it would cut flights to help its operations recover from a stretch of bad weather delays and higher-than-expected worker absences. Delta said it plans to cut about 100 daily flights in the US and Latin America from July 1 through Aug. 7, and said more adjustments are possible.

The Atlanta-based airline has said it’s investing more than $12 billion over a decade in its airport hubs across the U.S., including renovations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Travelers Impressed

Travelers say the new terminal and the renaissance of LaGuardia are altering their opinions of the airport.

“I noticed the change when I flew back to New York from Toronto,” said Jessica Odoom, a 26-year-old New Jersey resident. “The Delta section is amazing.”

The new wing features sculptures, ceramic murals and other works by New York-based artists, including permanent large-scale installations, that will tell a story of the city’s immigrant history, its people and the importance of diversity.

“This forever will be a point of pride for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said, referring to the redone LaGuardia.

Odoom said it was her first time at LaGuardia in about three years because she used to avoid using the airport.

“I was kind of exhausted from my flight and I wanted to rush home and get some rest but the views were so breathtaking, I just wanted to stop and take pictures.” she said. “It definitely made me want to fly out of LaGuardia.” Odoom said she’s booked an upcoming trip to Ohio to fly out of LaGuardia.

The revitalization may be well-timed. The Port Authority said its airports in April handled a total of 10.7 million passengers, 90% of pre-Covid volumes and a 5% increase from March.

