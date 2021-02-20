(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department, a police unit for financial crime, is investigating two companies for alleged fraud related to a nickel investment scheme.

Envy Asset Management Pte. and Envy Global Trading Pte. are suspected of using investors’ funds to finance trading activities in the metal, the police said in a news release dated Friday. A 34-year-old director of both companies was arrested for suspected cheating, according to the police.

Envy Asset Management has been on the Investor Alert List of the Monetary Authority of Singapore since March 2020.

