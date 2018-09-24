Tilray poised for three-day losing streak after last week's wild ride

Tilray slid 9.8 per cent pre-market Monday, setting the Nanaimo, British Colombia-based company up for a third day of declines, which would be its longest losing streak since the stock began trading in July.

-Shares ended last week higher by 13 per cent to US$123 each, only after taking investors on a ride that saw the stock reach as high as US$300 per share and as low as US$114

-Peers in the emerging cannabis sector also fell Monday, with U.S.-listed shares of Cronos Group down 3.6 per cent and Canopy Growth Corp. lower by 2 per cent

-New Age Beverages, which last week said it was exploring cannabis-infused drinks, also fell 6.8 percent; the stock was downgraded at Maxim Friday after gaining as much as 528 per cent in the week