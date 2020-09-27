(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump denied a report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and repeated his stance to only share his tax returns after an audit is finished.

“First of all, I’ve paid a lot and I’ve paid a lot of state income taxes too,” Trump said during a news conference on Sunday after the New York Times released a detailed report saying the president had paid no income tax in 10 of the 15 years before he was elected.

“The story is a total fake,” he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.