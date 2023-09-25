(Bloomberg) -- The White House on Monday condemned a Molotov cocktail attack on the Cuban Embassy in Washington the previous night.

Two homemade firebombs were tossed from the sidewalk and struck a wall, according to a statement from the Cuban Foreign Ministry, which added that no one was hurt.

In 2021, a gunman opened fire on the embassy. No one was injured in that episode either.

“Attacks against diplomatic facilities are unacceptable,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. “We are in contact with Cuban embassy officials and law enforcement authorities to ensure an appropriate and timely investigation.”

The mansion, which is about two miles from the White House, had constituted Cuba’s diplomatic presence before relations with the US improved in 2015 under President Barack Obama.

Those relations remain a subject of heated debate in US politics, with opponents of the island’s Communist regime demanding harsher restrictions. Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, banned cruise ships from stopping at the island, restricted flights and curbed American remittances. The embassy has been a focal point of protests.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, labeled the assault a “terrorist attack.”

