(Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Agriculture has banned imports of some poultry products from Australia’s Victoria state after the detection of an outbreak of avian flu.

The restrictions, announced Friday, cover both birds and eggs and will remain in force until further notice, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a release. The curbs only apply to products that have originated from, or transited through, Victoria and does not include other Australian states.

Agriculture officials in Victoria reported Thursday that the H7N3 bird flu strain had been detected on a farm in Terang, about 212 kilometers (132 miles) southwest of Melbourne. The property is directly connected through joint management, staff and machinery to a farm at Meredith, about 130 kilometers northeast of Terang, where some 400,000 chickens were culled this week to stamp out the virus, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The outbreaks add to heightened international concern about avian influenza, especially the H5N1 strain that’s spread globally, though hasn’t been reported in Australia. In March, it was reported in dairy cows in the US and has infected two people exposed to sick animals.

