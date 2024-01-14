(Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet with JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon this week at the World Economic Forum as the Ukrainian president seeks to replenish the country’s coffers for its fight against Russia, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

More than $100 billion in vital aid for Kyiv is stalled in Washington and Brussels as allies grow weary of the expensive war effort with Ukraine’s months-long counteroffensive failing to deliver a battlefield breakthrough. With fighting about to enter its third year, Ukraine’s calls for assistance are being eclipsed on the world stage by the Israel-Hamas conflict that began in October.

New York-based JPMorgan has been advising Zelenskiy in attracting private capital for various reconstruction projects. In September, Mary Erdoes, JPMorgan’s asset- and wealth-management head, arranged for Zelenskiy to meet US financial leaders including Citadel’s Ken Griffin and Blackstone Inc.’s Jon Gray to discuss finding private-sector funds to help rebuild his country.

In addition to meeting with JPMorgan’s chief executive officer, arguably the most powerful figure in US banking, Ukraine’s president plans to see Swiss President Viola Amherd and will make a public address at the annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

Zelenskiy’s agenda for Davos is still in the works, a spokesperson said. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting of national security advisers on Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula was attended by 83 countries, including dozens from the Global South that have so far been reluctant to side with Kyiv in its struggle against Russia. Ukraine now aims to arrange a leaders-level summit but no date or host country was set at the meeting, which also took place in Davos.

