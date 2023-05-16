Alta. oilpatch once again shuts in some production as wildfires rage

Some oil and gas companies in Alberta are once again shutting in production as hot and dry conditions exacerbate the wildfire situation in the energy-producing province.

Last week some companies in the affected areas were able to restart operations as cooler temperatures and rainfall brought relief in some areas of the province.

But the situation this week has worsened due to shifting winds and hotter temperatures.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has once again shut in its entire 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production in the Kaybob Duvernay area, after previously reactivating a portion of this production last week.

The company says no damage to its assets has been reported.

There are currently 87 active wildfires in Alberta, 24 of which are out of control.

