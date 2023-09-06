(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc hired investment bankers Maneet Singh and Jon Swope to bolster its health-care advisory business, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Singh started at the British bank in New York this week and will co-lead the US health-care mergers and acquisitions advisory business. The bank also elevated Evan Matlin as co-head alongside Singh and the two will report to Americas M&A Co-Heads Dan Grabos and Larry Hamdan, according to the statement. Singh previously held roles at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Swope will join Barclays in New York in October and will cover health-care technology companies as a managing director reporting to Rick Landgarten, the global head of the health-care and real estate advisory teams. Swope previously worked at SVB Securities.

Barclays has been seeking to increase its market share advising large companies on mergers and stock and debt offerings as a global slowdown in dealmaking weighs on investment banking revenues. The bank has hired more than 20 investment bankers since the beginning of the year to replenish its ranks after a reshuffling of top leaders prompted several high-profile departures.

Barclays hired investment banker Pedro Costa as a vice chairman focused on technology from Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg News reported this week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.