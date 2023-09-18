(Bloomberg) -- The Republic of Congo’s government denied speculation on social media that there had been a coup in the central African nation.

“Fanciful information suggests there may be serious events underway in Brazzaville,” government spokesman Thierry Moungalla said in a statement posted on Twitter, referring to the Congolese capital. “The government denies this fake news.”

Speculation of a military takeover surfaced on social media on Sunday, as President Denis Sassou Nguesso traveled to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly this week. Investor concern about political discontent in Congo has led to a selloff of the nation’s dollar bonds in the wake of a military takeover in neighboring Gabon last month, with the yield on Congolese debt due in 2029 rising almost 600 basis points this month to 13.30% — the highest level this year.

Read More: Gabon Coup Triggers Bond Selloff Sparking Contagion Fears

Sassou Nguesso, 79, has ruled Congo for almost four decades years. He led the country from 1979 to 1992 and then returned to power at the end of a civil war in 1997, winning a fourth five-year term as president in elections two years ago.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.