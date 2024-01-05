(Bloomberg Law) -- The Biden administration will allow Florida to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, giving the green light to a plan put in motion by the state several years ago.

The Food and Drug Administration made the decision on Florida’s plan Friday, saying that the state’s health department must likewise provide quarterly reports to the agency, including information on cost savings and potential safety and quality issues.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement that the agency was “committed to working with states and Indian tribes” trying to develop importation proposals.

“These proposals must demonstrate the programs would result in significant cost savings to consumers without adding risk of exposure to unsafe or ineffective drugs,” Califf said.

The FDA decision marks the latest turn in a back and forth between states and the federal government over importing cheaper drugs.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order in July 2021 that included a call for the FDA to work with states on importing drugs from Canada.

In August 2022, however, Florida sued the FDA, claiming the agency was standing in the way of its drug importation plan.

In addition to Florida, states like Colorado, North Dakota and Vermont have laws that allow importation of drugs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Over five of those states have asked the FDA for approval, the conference said.

The federal government has previously dabbled with the idea of Canadian drug imports. In 2019, the Trump administration offered up a plan for importing Canadian drugs.

In 2020, however, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America sued the FDA over the plan. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

