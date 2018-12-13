Up Next

Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel

Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

MARKET OUTLOOK

Current market volatility is likely to persist.

The Canadian economy remains soft, the BoC should be cautious.

TOP PICKS

ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (SHY.OQ)

Stock has a 1.6 per cent yield.

Opportunity to buy good assets at cheaper prices in the future.

Helps insulate the portfolio.

Will benefit if the fed continues to become more “dovish”.

NOVO NORDISK (NVO.N)

As of December 2018 stock has a 2.8 per cent yield and a 18x FP/E.

Largest market share and broadest diabetes portfolio.

Market for diabetes products expected to double by 2035.

Healthcare typically non-cyclical or defensive.

OPEN TEXT (OTEX.TO)

As of December 2018 stock has a 1.8% yield and a 13x FP/E.

Largest Canadian software company.

Historically acquisitions generated growth but now organic growth is accelerating.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SHY N N N NVO Y Y Y OTEX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JAN. 10, 2018

GENERAL MOTORS (GM.N)

Then: $43.00

Now: $35.87

Return: -17%

Total return: -13%

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES (LYB.N)

Then: $115.03

Now: $84.96

Return: -26%

Total return: -23%

BROADCOM (AVGO.O)

Then: $262.82

Now: $259.34

Return: -1%

Total return: 1%

Total return average: -11%