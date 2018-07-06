MONTREAL - The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says home sales in the city for June were up one per cent compared with the same month last year, marking a record 40 consecutive months of rising home sales.

The board says sales totalled 4,081 for the month, up from 4,055 in June 2017.

The increase came as sales of single-family homes slipped about two per cent to 2,290 compared with 2,342 a year ago, while condominium sales increased seven per cent to 1,383 compared with 1,292.

Sales of plexes, which include two to five units, fell three per cent to 404 compared with 415 in the same month last year.

The median price of a single-family home edged up one per cent to $325,089 compared with $322,750 a year ago, while the median condominium price was $256,000, up from $255,000. The median plex price rose seven per cent to $507,000 compared with $475,000.

The increase in sales came as the number of active home listings fell 17 per cent compared with a year ago to 22,333 compared with 26,866 in June last year.



