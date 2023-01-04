(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing back on Binance.US’s plan to buy bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in a deal valued at about $1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

The purchase agreement underpinning the deal doesn’t include sufficient detail about Binance’s ability to close the transaction, the SEC said in a limited objection Wednesday. More disclosure is needed about what Binance’s US operations will look like following the deal, along with more information about how customer assets will be secured, lawyers for the SEC said.

Voyager declined to comment.

The SEC has communicated the concerns to Voyager’s lawyers and has been advised that revised documents will be filed, according to the objection. The agency added it reserves the right to amend its objection later.

In December, Voyager selected Binance.US as the highest and best bidder after a prior deal with FTX fell apart. The deal valued Voyager’s crypto portfolio at just over $1 billion at the time and includes another $20 million of “incremental value,” according to a prior statement.

The bankruptcy is Voyager Digital Holdings Inc., 22-10943, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

