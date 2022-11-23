(Bloomberg) -- The UK government appointed an employment law specialist to investigate bullying allegations against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Adam Tolley will probe two formal complaints by officials against Raab -- who is also the justice secretary -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Wednesday. The lawyer will also look into any other issues concerning Raab’s treatment of colleagues that may arise, Blain said.

The formal complaints against Raab were only lodged last week, but date from his previous tenure as justice secretary and his time as foreign secretary. The deputy premier has denied all bullying allegations made against him while vowing to “cooperate fully” with any probe and respect its outcome.

The investigation into a key ally is a headache for Sunak, who just a month into his premiership has already lost one member of his cabinet after Gavin Williamson quit this month amid bullying allegations. The premier’s judgment has also been questioned over his appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary just six days after she resigned the same post over a breach of ministerial rules.

The investigation will have access to all the information it needs and will be carried out as swiftly as possible and published in a timely manner, Blain said.

Abrasive Behavior

Tolley is described in Chambers & Partners’ UK Bar Guide as “an encyclopedia of employment law.” His legal practice covers both High Court and employment tribunal legislation and he specializes in issues of confidentiality, discrimination and whistle-blowing claims, according to the website of his Fountain Court chambers.

“I have never tolerated bullying, and always sought to reinforce and empower the teams of civil servants working in my respective departments,” Raab said last week when he detailed the two complaints made against him.

Since then, the Guardian reported that further complaints had been filed by civil servants at the Ministry of Justice.

During Raab’s previous Cabinet stints, the UK’s top civil servant, Simon Case, was told by senior officials of concerns about his abrasive treatment of junior staff, and privately took steps to try to improve the minister’s behavior, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month.

Separately, the government is in the process of looking for a permanent the previous incumbent, Christopher Geidt, resigned under Boris Johnson in June.

--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.