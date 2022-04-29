Apr 29, 2022
The Week Ahead: Shopify earnings, jobs data due and U.S. Fed decision
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, May 2
- Notable data: US ISM Manufacturing PMI, US Construction Spending
- Notable earnings: Cargojet, Nutrien, TMX Group, MEG Energy
Tuesday, May 3
- Notable data: US Factor Orders
- Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands, Calfrac Well Services, B2Gold, IAMGOLD, Canfor, Lundin Gold
- BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers speaks in Toronto on Bank of Canada’s operational independence and public accountability to WCM
- FOMC Meeting Begins
Wednesday, May 4
- Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance, US ADP National Employment Report, US Goods & Services Trade Balance, ISM Services PMI
- Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Maple Leaf Foods, Loblaw, Athabasca Oil, Home Capital Group, Brookfield Infrastructure, Fortis, Gildan Activewear, Denison Mines, Spin Master, GFL Environment, Franco-Nevada, Enerflex, Sleep Country, Constellation Software, Parkland, AutoCanada, Great West Life
- FOMC announcement at 2pm ET followed by Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing at 2:30pm ET
Thursday, May 5
- Notable data: US Challenger Layoff Report, US Initial Claims
- Notable earnings: A&W, Cameco, SNC Lavalin, NFI Group, BCE, Shopify, Bombardier, Arc Resources, Kinaxis, Chartwell Retirement Residence, Wheaton Precious Metals, Aritzia, WildBrain, Stelco Holdings, Martinrea
- BoC Deputy Governor Schembri speaks in Gatineau, QC on economic reconciliation, inclusion and prosperity to the NACC Indigenous Prosperity Forum
- OPEC+ Meeting (videoconference)
Friday, May 6
- Notable data: Canada Jobs data, US Jobs data
- Notable earnings: Enbridge, TransAlta, Canadian Natural Resources, Kirkland Lake Gold, Telus