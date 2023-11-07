Hot Picks: This tech stock is priced well below where it will end up says analyst

Investors rushed into several technology stocks that promised to leverage artificial intelligence as part of future growth strategies, and an investment professional says those profits will soon be visible on balance sheets.

Sylvia Jablonski, chief executive officer at Defiance ETFs, told BNN Bloomberg that a lot of the technology and semi conductor companies that have benefited from the promise of AI use will soon demonstrate the tangible profits.

“The hype is doing down a little bit and so now I think we’re actually looking for practical returns on it but it’s certainly the future of innovation for the next five to 10 years,” Jablonski said in a Tuesday interview.

Jablonski recommended Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as her top three stock picks within the technology sector.

Jablonski, as well as her investment baking clients, own shares in the stocks mentioned above. However, her family and her firm do not.

