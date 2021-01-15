Jan 15, 2021
Bumble dating app files for U.S. initial public offering
Bloomberg News,
Bumble CEO readying IPO as she gets set to take on social media giants
Bumble Inc., the dating app where women make the first move, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering.
The Austin, Texas-based company listed in its Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission an offering size of US$100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change.
Bumble, started in 2014, could seek a valuation of US$6 billion to US$8 billion in the listing, Bloomberg News has reported.
The listing could come around Valentine’s Day, though not on that exact day because it falls on a weekend, people with knowledge of the matter have said.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Bumble plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BMBL.