Bumble CEO readying IPO as she gets set to take on social media giants

Bumble Inc., the dating app where women make the first move, has filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

The Austin, Texas-based company listed in its Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission an offering size of US$100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change.

Bumble, started in 2014, could seek a valuation of US$6 billion to US$8 billion in the listing, Bloomberg News has reported.

The listing could come around Valentine’s Day, though not on that exact day because it falls on a weekend, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Bumble plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BMBL.