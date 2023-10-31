(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks saw another month of foreign capital exodus as overseas funds offloaded 44.8 billion yuan ($6.1 billion) worth of mainland shares in October. The month saw only three days of inflows even as authorities ramped up support, with the sovereign fund buying banking stocks and exchange-traded funds.

The three-month selling streak, a record, amounts to 172 billion yuan and threatens to turn this year’s flow into negative territory. If that happens, it would be the first time China saw an annual outflow since the second mainland-Hong Kong trading link opened in late 2016.

