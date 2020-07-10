Scholar's Choice closing all but three of its stores in a restructuring

LONDON, Ont. -- Retailer Scholar's Choice is closing all but three of its stores as part of a restructuring of its operations to focus on its e-commerce and catalogue business.

The seller of educational toys, teaching materials and early childhood furniture and toys says it has filed for creditor protection through a notice of intention to propose a reorganization plan to restructure the company.

The company, a division of Educator Supplies Ltd., says it will close nine locations in Ontario, three in Alberta and one in Nova Scotia.

The three remaining stores will act as regional sales and distribution centres to support the shift in the business.

The locations to remain open will include its head office in London, Ont., as well as stores in Winnipeg and Moncton.

CEO Scott Webster says with fewer brick and mortar locations, the company will be more nimble and able to focus on providing a better experience for its customers.

