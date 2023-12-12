Solar and Wind to Top Coal Power in US for First Time in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Electricity generated from US solar and wind systems will surpass power produced by burning coal for the first time next year, driven by surging panel installations.

Coal will produce about 599 billion kilowatt-hours in 2024, according to government data released Tuesday. That will be down from 669 billion kilowatt-hours this year as utilities continue to shutter coal-burning power plants.

Meanwhile, developers are expected to install 23 gigawatts of solar capacity this year and an additional 37 gigawatts next year, making it the fastest-growing source of new generation. Wind and solar will supply a combined 688 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2024, up from 595 billion this year.

