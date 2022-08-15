Canada’s benchmark stock index traded lower Monday morning as falling crude oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 126.77 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 20,053.04. This comes after the TSX closed above the 20,000-point level for the first time since early June on Friday.

The TSX energy subgroup was the most influential downside contributor in early trading. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc. and Enbridge Inc. were among the stocks removing the most points off the index.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. rose 4.78 per cent to $29.83 a share after the company announced it is turning down an unsolicited, non-binding buyout approach from a third party.

The alternative mortgage lender said the unidentified suitor’s deal was all-cash and at a price that exceeded the $28.60-per-share cap on its substantial issuer bid.

Markets in New York were mixed Monday morning. The S&P 500 gained 1.73 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.50 per cent and the Nasdaq tumbled 0.04 per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded at 77.38 cents U.S., down 1.09 per cent.

Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude price fell 5.22 per cent to US$87.28 per barrel.

This comes as traders weigh concerns about Iran possibly boosting its oil supply, and China reporting that its economic slowdown deepened in July.