(Bloomberg) -- The UK charged two men under the Official Secrets Act over allegations they spied for China after an “extremely complex” counter-terror investigation.

The charges against Christopher Berry, 32-years-old, and Christopher Cash, 29 years-old, relate to alleged spying activity spanning December 2021 and February 2023 in connection with China, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Service on Monday.

The information they collected was “for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State” and could have been “useful to an enemy,” said the agency. Cash was previously a parliamentary researcher for the Conservative Party, according to reports.

Police previously arrested two men in March in connection with the investigation.

The pair of defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 26. Lawyers for cash didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.