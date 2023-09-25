26m ago
Ukraine Forces Flag Gains on Russia’s Defenses on Southern Front
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military said its troops made advances along the southern frontline against entrenched Russian defenses as part of the embattled nation’s four-month-old counteroffensive.
Kyiv’s forces moved forward near the village of Verbove in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, as troops push south toward the city of Tokmak, a Russian stronghold, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. The Institute for the Study of War cited a “tactical breakthrough” in Verbove, though said the situation is fluid.
“Ukrainian forces are pressing the enemy and consolidate their positions,” the General Staff said on Sunday, citing advances toward the occupied city of Melitopol.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his military will continue with the counteroffensive through the autumn and into winter, vowing to keep the pressure up on Russian forces despite slow progress to date.
