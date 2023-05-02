(Bloomberg) -- The Nordic region will get another bout of winter weather later this week.

Temperatures in Stockholm are expected to plunge below zero, sinking to 8C below the seasonal average on Friday, forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. said. Helsinki will be 7.2C below the norm that day, while Oslo will be 5.4C below.

“Below, much below and strongly below-average temperatures overspread much of the region,” Maxar said in a daily note.

The cooler conditions are likely to increase heating demand and energy prices. It’s a stark change from a little over a week ago, when temperatures topped 21C in central Sweden.

Power prices for Monday jumped 35% from Sunday’s level in an auction on Nord Pool AS in Oslo.

Nordic weather forecast for the next month:

Meanwhile, temperatures in Spain are expected to be higher than the seasonal average this week, especially at the beginning of the period.

For the region as a whole this week, Maxar sees a total of 29.9 heating-degree days — a measure of the energy needed to heat homes. That’s slightly above the 10-year and 30-year averages.

