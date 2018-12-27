(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks face a mixed open on Friday after a wild day of trading on Wall Street that saw a sell-off turn into a rally into the close.

The S&P 500 Index erased a drop of almost 3 percent in its afternoon rebound, the biggest upward reversal since 2010. It’s been a week of superlatives for stock traders, after American equities climbed the most in more than nine years on Wednesday. Japan has its final trading day of the year today after the biggest rally in two years that erased a Christmas Day plunge. In other markets, 10-year Treasury yields fell below 2.80 percent Thursday, while the yen advanced past 111 per dollar. Oil trades below $45 in New York.

“It’s hard to explain moves like today and yesterday and the last month,” said Sean O’Hara, president at Pacer ETFs. “From a time perspective, it’s a historic bull market and when you get that far into the cycle, people get more jittery.”

The S&P 500 has been careening toward its worst month of the record bull run and is down about 15 percent in the quarter as everything from higher interest rates to political turmoil in Washington to concern about global growth hammer at investor sentiment. Havens came back in vogue, with Treasuries rallying this month, and gold climbing with the yen.

The euphoria of equity investors evaporated earlier from Wednesday, when investors cheered a reminder of the American consumer’s strength and got reassurance on the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on U.S.-China trade talks. While there was no obvious catalyst for the return to selling that took stocks within a whisker of a bear market, the moves of the past few days sent volatility soaring.

“After a day like yesterday, you’d like to say, ‘Oh, that’s it. That kind of a move, that’s got to be the bottom.’ But you know what?” Michael Antonelli, equity sales trader at Robert W. Baird, said on Bloomberg TV. “We just don’t know yet.”

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

Baker Hughes releases its weekly data on active U.S. oil rigs on Friday.

Monday is year end.

Brazil’s new president is sworn in on Tuesday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 percent at the close in New York. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.7 percent to the lowest in more than two years on the biggest fall in more than a week.

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average dropped 1 percent in Osaka, before the bulk of the rebound in U.S. equity trading.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 were little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.4 percent Thursday.

The euro traded at $1.1429 after climbing 0.7 percent Thursday.

The Japanese yen was at 110.95 per dollar.

The British pound was at $1.2649.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about four basis points to 2.77 percent Thursday.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.5 percent Thursday.

Crude oil dropped more than 3 percent to $44.61 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,275.75 an ounce, reaching the highest in more than six months.

