Turkey will start reconstruction work in all 10 cities hit by the earthquakes before the end of February, Urbanization & Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said, according to state-run TRT television. The government’s determination to quickly rebuild collapsed apartment buildings comes ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections which should be held by June 18.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay denied reports of a new refugee flow from Syria in the aftermath of last week’s deadly earthquakes.

Turkey is planning tax waivers for share buybacks as regulators prepare for a resumption of equities trading following last week’s halt due to two massive earthquakes that left more than 37,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair the first cabinet meeting following the temblors to coordinate the government’s response to the disaster later Tuesday.

(All times Istanbul, GMT+3)

Reconstruction Starts Late February (01:17 a.m.

No Refugee Flow (00:22 a.m.)

Vice President Fuat Oktay denied reports of a refugee flow from Syria after last week’s earthquakes left thousands dead and many people homeless. “A migration wave is out of the question, our borders are under control,” Oktay said referring to security measures in place against a new flow of refugees from across the Syrian border. Turkey, which is home to the world’s largest refugee population with about 3.7 million Syrians, has repeatedly said it can’t absorb more refugees.

Turkey’s Cabinet to Convene (00:17 a.m.)

Tax Waiver for Share Buybacks (11:47 p.m.)

Turkey is planning tax waivers for share buybacks as regulators prepare for a resumption of equities trading following last week’s halt due to two massive earthquakes in the country’s southeast. Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati decided to temporarily revoke the so-called withholding tax — currently 15% — that listed companies need to pay when they buy back their shares, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter.

Post-Quake Sales Draw Regulator Ire (11:25 p.m.)

Turkey is seeking more information on trades made by an unknown investor or investors, referred to locally as “the Dude,” during a selloff the day after devastating earthquakes that struck Feb. 6.

Death Toll Nears 38,000 (3:30 p.m.)

The death toll in Turkey from the two quakes rose to 31,643, disaster management agency AFAD said. In Syria, the toll is 6,000, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which uses a network of activists on the ground.

The death toll has now far exceeded that of the 1999 earthquakes near Istanbul, when about 18,000 people died, according to official figures.

Quakes Hit About a Third of Turkish Steel Output (2:44 p.m.)

Twin quakes hit 32% of Turkey’s steel production according to Turkey’s Steel Producers Association. Steel-makers in the quake-hit area will remain shut for weeks, with possible re-openings in the first half of March.

Opposition Urges Market Regulators to Resign (2:16 p.m.)

Turkish main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu urged the head of Turkish Capital Markets Board as well as Borsa Istanbul officials to resign. Speaking in front of the board’s headquarters in Ankara, Kilicdaroglu said investors living in the earthquake area should be refunded for their stock market losses while markets remained open on the first two days after the disaster.

Market Closure Extension (12:50 p.m.)

Turkish officials are considering extending a closure of the Istanbul stock market past Wednesday, after halting trades last week, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions. The Capital Markets Board, stock exchange, and Treasury and Finance Ministry declined to comment.

