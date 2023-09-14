(Bloomberg) -- Trainline said commuters are buying more tickets over its platform, helping sales jump 23% in the first half of the year. That’s even though 11 strike days dented revenue in the period, with gross ticket sales taking a hit of as much as £6 million per walkout day.

Key Business News

Trainline Plc: The company said its positive trading momentum reflects continued recovery in the rail sector, with passenger volumes regularly coming close to pre-Covid levels.

Trainline also started a share buyback of up to £50 million

THG Plc: The online retailer reported a wider loss in the first half and lowered its sales forecast, held back by its beauty division.

The business formerly known as The Hut Group posted a £100 million operating loss. It’s now forecasting a drop of 0% to 5% this year

AstraZeneca Plc: The drugmaker is setting up Britain’s first subsidy-free biomethane gas system that will provide it with an industrial-scale supply of clean heat and help slash its carbon footprint.

What’s Next?

Miner Petra Diamonds Ltd. is due to report results on what looks to be a quiet Friday morning. Market participants may be glad of a respite ahead of next week’s company updates from the likes of Ocado Group Plc as well as a highly anticipated Bank of England rate decision on Thursday.

Big Read

A surge in shoplifting, which has already cost UK retailers close to £1 billion, has stores resort to desperate measures. Read more here.

Key Headlines

UK Housing Market Slump Deepens With Fewest Sales Since Lockdown

Chip Designer Arm’s IPO Was Priced for Smooth Trading Debut

Deliveroo Eyes Defense Strategy Before Dual-Class Setup Ends

