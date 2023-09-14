20h ago
Return to Office Lifts Trainline’s Ticket Sales: The London Rush
(Bloomberg) -- Trainline said commuters are buying more tickets over its platform, helping sales jump 23% in the first half of the year. That’s even though 11 strike days dented revenue in the period, with gross ticket sales taking a hit of as much as £6 million per walkout day.
Trainline Plc: The company said its positive trading momentum reflects continued recovery in the rail sector, with passenger volumes regularly coming close to pre-Covid levels.
- Trainline also started a share buyback of up to £50 million
THG Plc: The online retailer reported a wider loss in the first half and lowered its sales forecast, held back by its beauty division.
- The business formerly known as The Hut Group posted a £100 million operating loss. It’s now forecasting a drop of 0% to 5% this year
AstraZeneca Plc: The drugmaker is setting up Britain’s first subsidy-free biomethane gas system that will provide it with an industrial-scale supply of clean heat and help slash its carbon footprint.
Miner Petra Diamonds Ltd. is due to report results on what looks to be a quiet Friday morning. Market participants may be glad of a respite ahead of next week’s company updates from the likes of Ocado Group Plc as well as a highly anticipated Bank of England rate decision on Thursday.
A surge in shoplifting, which has already cost UK retailers close to £1 billion, has stores resort to desperate measures. Read more here.
- UK Housing Market Slump Deepens With Fewest Sales Since Lockdown
- Chip Designer Arm’s IPO Was Priced for Smooth Trading Debut
- Deliveroo Eyes Defense Strategy Before Dual-Class Setup Ends
