Mar 2, 2018
The Week Ahead: PDAC gets underway; seventh round of NAFTA talks end
By Noah Zivitz
Andrew McCreath's Look Ahead
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, March 5
Notable data: ISM U.S. services index
PDAC convention underway in Toronto
Seventh round of NAFTA negotiations to conclude in Mexico City
China National People's Congress begins in Beijing
International Energy Agency to release 2018 outlook
Tuesday, March 6
Notable earnings: Aecon, Target
Toronto Real Estate Board releases February sales data
Kinder Morgan Canada holds investor meetings in Toronto
Wednesday, March 7
Notable earnings: Linamar, Canadian Western Bank, Spin Master, Franco-Nevada, Obsidian Energy, Costco
Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance
Exxon Mobil holds analyst meeting (0800)
Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (1000)
Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers speech to Economic Club in Toronto (1200)
Restaurant Brands International presents at UBS conference in Boston (1300)
U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)
Thursday, March 8
Notable earnings: Concordia International, Dorel Industries
Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian new housing price index, Canadian housing starts
European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (0745) and holds news conference (830)
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Long delivers speech in Vancouver (1550, remarks on BoC website at 1535)
Friday, March 9
Notable earnings: Cara Operations
Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian industrial capacity utilization, U.S. non-farm payrolls