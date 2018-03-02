The Week Ahead: PDAC gets underway; seventh round of NAFTA talks end

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Monday, March 5

Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

PDAC convention underway in Toronto

Seventh round of NAFTA negotiations to conclude in Mexico City

China National People's Congress begins in Beijing

International Energy Agency to release 2018 outlook

Tuesday, March 6

Notable earnings: Aecon, Target

Toronto Real Estate Board releases February sales data

Kinder Morgan Canada holds investor meetings in Toronto

Wednesday, March 7

Notable earnings: Linamar, Canadian Western Bank, Spin Master, Franco-Nevada, Obsidian Energy, Costco

Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance

Exxon Mobil holds analyst meeting (0800)

Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (1000)

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers speech to Economic Club in Toronto (1200)

Restaurant Brands International presents at UBS conference in Boston (1300)

U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (1400)

Thursday, March 8

Notable earnings: Concordia International, Dorel Industries

Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian new housing price index, Canadian housing starts

European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (0745) and holds news conference (830)

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Long delivers speech in Vancouver (1550, remarks on BoC website at 1535)

Friday, March 9

Notable earnings: Cara Operations

Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian industrial capacity utilization, U.S. non-farm payrolls