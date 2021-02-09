BCE boosts spending plans by up to $1.2B to support 5G, rural buildouts

Bell is re-formatting three of its radio stations in Canada; and, in one case, it’s expanding BNN Bloomberg’s presence on the airwaves.

The company says TSN 1040 AM in Vancouver, TSN 1290 AM in Winnipeg and TSN 1150 AM in Hamilton, Ont. will no longer be all-sports stations. The latter of which has become a BNN Bloomberg station, covering business, innovation and technology in the same model as BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 in Vancouver.

In a press release, Bell Media said Tuesday’s announcement will "deliver comprehensive business news coverage across an expanded slate of platforms, both locally in Hamilton and across the GTA, and nationally via iHeartRadio."

“We are changing formats for three of our TSN stations… based on our successful approach in other markets,” a spokesperson for Bell Media said to BNN Bloomberg in an e-mail. “For reference, Bell Media operates more than 100 radio stations in 56 markets, all accessible through our iHeartRadio Canada app.”

The Vancouver and Winnipeg websites for the radio stations do not specify what their new formats will be.

In Vancouver, the morning show cut away during a commercial break Tuesday before it was announced that the station would be "reprogrammed" as of Friday. The news was followed by Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" before the airwaves turned to music.

Bell still has TSN radio stations in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.

A Corus radio station got the rights to Winnipeg Jets games last year, while a Rogers station has Vancouver Canucks rights.

The format changes come in the aftermath of layoffs by Bell across multiple platforms last week. TSN television reporters/anchors Dan O'Toole, Natasha Staniszewski and Brent Wallace wrote on social media they were among those to lose their jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

- With files from BNN Bloomberg.

BNN Bloomberg is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.